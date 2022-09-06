Huntsville church bringing awareness to National Recovery Month by highlighting addiction resources

It's National Recovery Month and one local church is doing what it can to help people who might be struggling with addiction.
With it being National Recovery Month Essential Church leaders say they want to help in part by spreading awareness about the resources available in North Alabama.
"I know frequently I get asked about where people can go to find resources, if somebody is going through a difficult time where to go and get help," Essential Celebrate Recovery Ministry Leader Curt Lindsley said.
The goal at Essential Church in Five Points Monday night was to provide people with that information.
Curt Lindsley is the Ministry Leader for Essential Celebrate Recovery.
It's a new ministry in partnership with the church.
Lindsley spent time talking about addiction signs, highlighting resources that are currently available and ones to come like Wellstone's Mental Health Crisis Center.
"There are a lot of people that care about those that are struggling with substance abuse disorders and there are resources available to help," Lindsley said.
Lindsley and his wife Tracy also operate Best Life Recovery residences, established about 3 years ago.
It's a safe, supportive home for women who're in recovery.
"Coming into a sober living residence then you get to work with other women and you really get to work on yourself and your past trauma and work on how to move forward and how to have a new life," Women's Program Director for Best Life Recovery Residences Stephanie Jennings said.
Elly Clemens moved to Huntsville from Arizona.
She has been in the rocket city now for about a month and has already landed a new job.
"In Best Life I have found a home and a place that I can feel safe and comfortable, and where I can end my day knowing I have people holding me accountable, structure to keep me in line and I just have all of the things that I need within Best Life here in Huntsville," Resident Elly Clemens said.
Alongside many other women who're on the same journey.
Lindsley says and that's what it's all about.
Anyone seeking help with an addition or in recovery doesn't have to do it alone.
"I am proof that once you have gone down the wrong path, you don't have to stay there," Jennings said.
There was also a guest speaker at the event, Dr. Ray Hutchinson.
He spoke about codependency.
Below are all of the resources Essential Church provided.
211 - (click here to learn more)
988 - (click here to learn more)
Wellstone Emergency Center 256-705-6444 (click here for their website)
Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences