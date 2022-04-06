Huntsville Championship Trophy Vists WAAY31

Tournament Director Penn Garvich visited the WAAY31 studio today to show off the 2022 Huntsville Championship Trophy and countdown the days to the 2022 Huntsville Championship which begins the week of April 25th.
The Huntsville Championship is a professional golf tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour. The second edition of the Huntsville Championship will take place on April 25 - May 1, 2022, at The Ledges in Huntsville, Alabama. Year one of the Huntsville Championship saw over 475 volunteers and over 5,000 spectators gather for the inaugural Huntsville Championship. The Huntsville Championships is a five-year partnership that is in place through 2024. The host course, The Ledges, opened in 2000 as an award-winning design by Hurdzan/Fry GCD, Inc., with designer Mike Hurdzan earning the “Designer of the Year” award by Golf Magazine in 2003 for his work on the course. The tournament is owned and operated by Birmingham-based sports marketing and event management firm Knight Eady.