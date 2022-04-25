Huntsville Cemetery Department asks for community's help to keep cemeteries beautiful

As the weather warms, more people are venturing out to visit loved ones' final resting places. In Huntsville, the city's cemetery department encourages visitors to do their part to keep those places looking beautiful year-round.
Before leaving something at a gravesite, consider how it might be affected by the weather. Personal items can be weathered, broken or dislodged during a storm, creating litter or debris; items stuck in the ground could be damaged by a mower or weed eater, turning all or part of them into a flying projectile.
The following items are prohibited entirely: shepherd's hooks, flags, lights, bricks, rocks, standup decorations, fencing, stuffed animals, toys, food, drinks, memorabilia, vases and potted plants.
The city's cemetery department recommends floral arrangements be secured to the headstone or maker with a saddle or attached vase. Use floral foam, tape or wire to make sure arrangements stay in the vase.
"We understand the loss of a loved one is a very difficult time for families, and we want to show respect for those who visit as well as the deceased," said Interim Cemetery Director Tara Sloan. "Please take a moment to consider the impacts on maintenance and the environment before leaving anything at a gravesite."
Huntsville's cemetery department maintains more than 100 acres of grass around nearly 100,000 monuments in nine cemeteries, according to Sloan. During the summer, that includes mowing and trimming each cemetery once a week; in the fall, workers rake leaves and pick up sticks at each cemetery.
Four of the city's cemeteries are still active, though only Maple Hill has lots for sale. To learn more about the cemetery, including limitations for burial and pricing, click here.