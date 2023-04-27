Huntsville celebrating the city's history with #SavingPlacesHsv campaign

This May, the city of Huntsville is partnering with local groups to celebrate and help preserve the city's historical buildings.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle joined City Preservation Planner Katie Stamps in proclaiming May as Historic Preservation Month. Battle said he believes recognizing Huntsville's history is an important thing to do.
"History of wherever you live, it tells you about why you are a community," said Battle. "What you have been as a community and what you're going to be as a community."
From May 1-31, the city is partnering with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and holding multiple events for people to recognize the importance of preserving history.
- Downtown Huntsville Walking Tours will take place Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m, which will begin at the historic First National Bank on West Side Square.
- Make-N-Take Mother's Day Card activity at Harrison Brothers Hardware will take place Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- William Hampton from Huntsville Revisited will share historically significant places and stories connected to Huntsville's Black community on Saturday, May 13, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the H.C. Blake Art & History Center.
- Preservation Happy Hour, an event for professionals, property owners, advocates and volunteers to discuss history and its preservation will take place on Thursday, May 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the rooftop bar at Baker & Able, located at 106 Jefferson Hotel.
- The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library will be hosting workshops with activities suited towards younger people on careers they could pursue in preserving knowledge and history. The workshops will take place each Saturday in May from 1-3 p.m. Reservations are required.