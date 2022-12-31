 Skip to main content
Huntsville celebrates the arrival of 2023 with New Year's parties

  • Updated
  • 0

While New York may have the iconic ball-dropping ceremony to celebrate New Year's, Huntsville is not far behind in their own celebrations. 

One of the celebrations in Huntsville was at the Camp in the MidCity district. 

The event on Saturday was from 8 p.m. to midnight and featured live music, champagne toasts and special New Year's Eve themed menu items. 

Paul McDonald performing at the Camp

Paul McDonald of American Idol fame performs at the Camp's New Year's Eve celebration.

Former American Idol contestant Paul McDonald performed his hits to a crowd the operator of the Camp said was in the hundreds. 

"We were blessed [as] we put a bunch of reservations online," said Jamie Munoz. "Those have all sold out."

Munoz said the event would not end immediately at midnight, because they have planned a special balloon dropping ceremony for everybody who attended. 

As employees dropped each balloon, there was $1000 scattered throughout all of the balloons. 

The event was free for everybody to attend and Munoz said they are already planning for next year's event. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

