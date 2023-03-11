Huntsville celebrates St. Patrick's Day early with annual parade

The 46th annual Ellen McAnelly St. Patrick's Day Parade took place Saturday in downtown Huntsville.
More than a thousand people either watched or participated in the parade, with the event's director, Lisa Bollinger, saying more than 90 groups signed up to be in the parade.
People were able to watch floats, muscle cars, dancers and Irish musicians perform while heading along a parade route centered around downtown.
The event's origins date back to 1978, when Ellen McAnelly told the 18 people inside her bar, Finnegan's Pub, they were going to have a parade on St. Patrick's Day.
Bollinger said the group then went outside and marched around the bar. 46 years later, the event is larger than McAnelly would have ever expected.
Participants in the parade did not have to pay a fee to enter, something Bollinger said is due to the community's overwhelming support.
"The city of Huntsville really comes out and supports this parade," said Bollinger. "The police department, the fire department, parks and recreation [and even] the transit department is providing shuttle bus service for all of the people in the parade."
Bollinger called the event a "team effort."