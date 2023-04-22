Huntsville celebrates Autism Awareness Month with 20th annual Autism walk

On Saturday, more than 200 people showed up at the Jaycees Building in Huntsville for one cause; to raise awareness of Autism.
April is National Autism Awareness Month and across Alabama, five walks were held on Saturday in support.
Jenny Morris, whose son has Autism, put together Huntsville's, something she said is very personal.
"We took part in our very first Walk for Autism in 2004 and I think there were 50 people there," said Morris, who is also associate director of Autism Support of Alabama. "I met some people there that day that are now lifelong friends of mine and we vowed we're going to grow this event."
They did that and more, along with putting together a fair at the event, where people can learn about available resources, purchase Autism-inspired merchandise to show their support and enjoy food donated from local businesses.
This year's event was the first one they have been able to have in-person for three years, due to COVID.
Proceeds from the event go right back to state programs which help people with Autism, which is why having the event in-person this year was a big win for all parties involved.
Morris said having events like this are very important for the community.
"It's the acceptance of people with Autism," said Morris. "It's the awareness of Autism in our community."
One person who attended the event was 9-year-old Richard Guzman, who attended in support of his older brother, Roy.
"I came out here for my brother with Autism," said Guzman. "He's never mean to me and I know that he loves me and I love him too."