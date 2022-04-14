 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville-built Mazda CX-50 hitting dealerships nationwide

A new car built right here in Huntsville is making its debut! The Mazda CX-50 is now hitting dealerships nationwide, and it all starts at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

The Hiley Mazda of Huntsville dealership is less than ten miles from the MTM plant where the car is made. Now that the local dealership gets to display a home-built car, employees from both the dealership and the plant have something to physically look to see their success.

During the unveiling for the CX-50, excitement filled the air at the Mazda dealership. Citizens gathered around to see the brand new car built in their own backyard.

"Now we are rolling those vehicles right off the line, and it's actually at a dealer so we are so excited about it!" says Jannette Hostettler, the VP of production at MTM.

Hostettler says it is a big day for the 3,100 plant employees who helped make this happen.

"For them to be able to see the CX-50 local and driving around, you know it's near and dear to our hearts," she says.

For the Hiley Mazda dealership, selling a locally made car is a big deal.

"The fact that we have something that's made here, that's able to employ so many of our citizens, and then we get to see something that's home built brought to us in our home dealership," says Michael Ponter, the general manager.

The feeling of excitement spreads beyond Huntsville, as dealerships nationwide will be showing off the new CX-50. In turn it will bring a little bit of Huntsville to every spot in the U.S.

"It's wonderful for the Huntsville economy, and it's something that we should be extremely happy to have," says Ponter.

Ponter encourages anyone to come out to the Hiley Mazda dealership and check out the new CX-50. They won't have any for sale until June or July, but Ponter says it's a great time to get a feel for the car before purchasing anything.

If you want to be a part of the team that builds the new CX-50, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is currently hiring. They have about 900 open positions that they're looking to fill.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com