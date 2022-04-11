Huntsville breaks ground on $90 million complex; old City Hall may enlarge Big Spring Park

The city of Huntsville on Monday hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of a new $90 million municipal complex.
The seven-story building and parking garage is being built on a 1,8-acre site across the street from the present City Hall on Fountain Circle, according to a news release from the city.
Here’s more from the city’s release:
“The new municipal building will be 2 ½ times larger than our present City Hall,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “When it opens in about two years, we will finally be able to bring departments back together under one roof. It will allow us to work more efficiently, make offices more convenient for residents to access and will be a far better use of taxpayer dollars.”
Jeffrey Brewer, CEO of Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), worked with city leaders for several years to help design a building that would meet the needs of a growing City.
“We believe the new City Hall will provide the City with a building that mirrors the caliber of services it provides to its citizens every day,” Brewer said. “GMC is proud to be a part of this project that will be a point of pride for our community for years to come.”
Turner Construction began prepping the site to go vertical in February. The company’s first task was to demolish the old municipal parking deck, a project Turner had built for the city in the 1960s.
“This project demonstrates the continued collaboration between the city of Huntsville and Turner Construction, along with the talented team at Goodwyn Mills Cawood,” said Turner Business Manager Brendan McCormick. “It demonstrates the dynamic leadership from the City of Huntsville, shifting to meet the needs of a growing city, and it represents a legacy for Turner, building in the city we’ve called home since the 1950s.”
Once the new City Hall opens, the current municipal building will be demolished. Battle announced he is recommending to the Huntsville City Council the site become part of Big Spring Park.
“With the growth we’re experiencing downtown, we need more places to play,” Battle said. “This property will allow us to expand Big Spring Park and provide more public space for everyone to enjoy.”
The Mayor said his administrative team has started working on ideas on how to shape the new addition to Big Spring Park. There will be ample public input opportunities for residents to offer their thoughts and ideas on the park plan.
