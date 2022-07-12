Huntsville boxing program helps people fight Parkinson's effects

Around 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year, and there is no cure.
However, there's a gym in Huntsville that's committed to helping patients fight back and slow the disease's progression.
"It gives you some control," said boxer Otis Vaughn.
"You feel like you can attack the world," echoed Jim Rhodes. "We're fighting a damnable disease."
It's 90 minutes of intensity, uniting people of all stages and ages as they fight the same battle.
The program gives those with Parkinson's a way to take some control over the progression of their symptoms while building confidence and camaraderie. They work on agility, core strength and balance.
Of the nearly 200 boxers enrolled in Huntsville's program, 40 of them are military veterans.
"You learn to work, going into the Air Force was hard work, going through the special training that we went through was hard work, and this is hard work," said Vaughn.
Rhodes was an Army combat medic. The two men are now adapting to a new battle, one that never ends.
"When (Jim) was diagnosed, we knew nothing about Parkinson's. He had a small tremor in his finger, and seriously, within three months, he fell 12 times, and I panicked and thought, 'He's going down fast. We've got to do something,'" explained Carolyn Rhodes.
Six years ago, her vision of bringing the Rock Steady Boxing program to Huntsville became a reality.
"(Jim) hasn't fallen again or needed a cane," she said. "He had a cane for about a year, so five years now, five years older, he does not have a cane. So, it's been amazing. It's just been an amazing ride, and his attitude is fabulous. He never feels alone, because of all of his friends here that understand him."
