Huntsville booms in 2022 and that growth is expected to continue in the new year

2022 represented a year full of major growth and a national spotlight on the Rocket City, but Mayor Tommy Battle, in his annual State of the City presentation Monday, said there is always more work to do to be the best.
The sold-out gathering was hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber and is the group’s largest annual event held inside the Von Braun Center.
Battle focused on quality of life infrastructure as he detailed plans already in the works to continue investments in roads, greenways, parks and other amenities benefit citizens but are also being made with future generations in mind.
“They are the ones who will benefit from the investments we make today,” Mayor Battle said. “That’s why everything we plan, develop and build is done with transparency and prudence. It is done with purpose, a strategy," Battle said.
Battle said 460 new neighbors are moving to Huntsville each month currently and that growth while impressive is manageable as the city expands programs and services to keep up with the population boom.
"The tremendous growth in the community is because of all the community partners and everyone working together so well to make the area so much better," SAIC program manager John Underwood said.
Battle provided an update on several major road projects set to begin over the next few years in the second phase of the Restore Our Roads initiative. The projects, which will cost an estimated $800 million, will enhance traffic flow around the City and in and out of Redstone Arsenal.
“With growth, we may not be able to provide an 18-minute commute for everyone, but we’re working to keep traffic moving, safe, and manageable,” Mayor Battle said. “None of these projects would be possible without careful planning, wise spending and strong relationships with our regional, state and federal partners.”
It was Mayor Battle’s 14th address since being elected in 2008.
Drake State technical College President Dr. Patricia Sims said the energy in this community right now is amazing and she was happy to see the mayor focus a portion of his speech on the growing job market.
"The energy in this room reflects the energy we are seeing all across our city as we experience this tremendous growth, and the interesting thing is as we are growing, It is still a very kind city, a very generous city. It is exciting to see all of the great things that are happening and it is also exciting to me as a college president to continue doing the work to build this workforce to train them to support this growth," Sims said.
Visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/videos to watch the entire address.