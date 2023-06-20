 Skip to main content
Huntsville Basketball hosts Big Red Summer Jam

The Huntsville High School Basketball team hosted their annual Big Red Summer Jam today at Huntsville High School. The jamboree consisted of sixteen teams from both Alabama and Tennessee. Austin claimed the title after defeating the Panthers in the championship game 42-40

Winner's Bracket Scores:

Austin 42, Huntsville 40

Huntsville 45, Webb 38

Huntsville 61. Fairview 61

Huntsville 91, JPII 18

Fairview 32, Pearl Cohn 29

Bob Jones 57, Albertville 46

Bob Jones 33, Webb 40

Webb 73, Whitesburg 36

Westminster 58, Lee 62

Lee 58, Florence 56

Austin 61, Randolph 35

Austin 54, Oxford 41

