Huntsville Basketball hosts Big Red Summer Jam

The Huntsville High School Basketball team hosted their annual Big Red Summer Jam today at Huntsville High School. The jamboree consisted of sixteen teams from both Alabama and Tennessee. Austin claimed the title after defeating the Panthers in the championship game 42-40
Winner's Bracket Scores:
Austin 42, Huntsville 40
Huntsville 45, Webb 38
Huntsville 61. Fairview 61
Huntsville 91, JPII 18
Fairview 32, Pearl Cohn 29
Bob Jones 57, Albertville 46
Bob Jones 33, Webb 40
Webb 73, Whitesburg 36
Westminster 58, Lee 62
Lee 58, Florence 56
Austin 61, Randolph 35
Austin 54, Oxford 41