Huntsville-based Boeing team lands new $5.2 billion Missile Defense Agency prime contract

The Missile Defense Agency awarded Boeing a $5.2 billion contract for the system integration, test and readiness (SITR) of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, signaling a major win for the Rocket City economy.
Boeing manages the GMD program out of Huntsville for the Department of Defense. The company has led the industry team since the inception of the program in 1998, with engineers and experts who work in Alabama.
"There's lots of energy in the community we are proud to have more than 3,000 employees here," Jim Leary with Boeing's business development team said Wednesday.
Under this new contract, Boeing is responsible for the overall engineering, integration including physical and logical integration of the GMD Element and components and GMD integration with the Missile Defense System; and planning, and execution of all necessary testing to verify overall requirements compliance, according to the DoD news release on the contract award. Currently this system is the nation’s only defense program capable of protecting the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, against long-range ballistic missiles.
“Boeing’s proposal offered decades of experience in weapon systems integration, anchored by the unique expertise of our people,” said Cindy Gruensfelder, vice president and general manager of Boeing Missile and Weapon Systems and Huntsville site senior executive. “We’re proud to continue to support the mission-readiness of this critical missile defense capability for the nation.”
This work will primarily occur in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2027.
Boeing won't say if this major contact means any new jobs in the region.
Boeing also has other divisions working on projects including the Space Launch System (SLS) for NASA's Artemis missions.