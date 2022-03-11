 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher
elevations of southern middle Tennessee. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Huntsville bakery taking part in global dessert effort to raise money to help Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamantaschen

Hamantaschen

Whether you have personal ties to Ukraine or none at all, many people around the country and here in Huntsville are looking to show their support to the war-torn country.

Thom Watkins is the co-owner of The Moon Bakeshop. He and his wife opened the bakery in April 2019.

The Watkins have no direct ties to the country but a humanitarian heart to do what they can, even 5,000 miles away.

"There's a group of bakers worldwide who are doing this hamantaschen for Ukraine," said Watkins. "We stumbled upon that, and we figured we bake every day, so let's do that."

The proceeds when you purchase a $3 hamantasch go directly to refugees fleeing Ukraine into Poland.

The cookie is traditionally a Jewish dessert that's triangular and symbolizes victory over rivals or good over evil.

"It's a mix between pie dough and a sugar cookie texture and can be filled either savory or sweet," said Watkins.

There's high demand for the treat. When the bakery began the initiative locally, they quickly sold out.

Customers are either aware of the roots of the cookie or are learning something new about a Jewish tradition.

"There's other people who aren't familiar with it at all, but they're willing to at least try it and then we've had a lot of repeats come back in and try it out again," said Watkins.

You can grab a freshly made hamantaschen from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the bakery. Saturday will be the last day the bakery will be serving the cookies and donating proceeds.

You can also choose to donate without purchasing the cookie! The Moon Bakeshop can be found here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you