Huntsville author wants NASA to take Russia up on threats, stop cooperation on ISS

  • Updated
  • 0
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by 2031 by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean

Pictured is the International Space Station on November 8, 2021.

 NASA

New threats from Russia that could affect the safety of an American astronaut on the International Space Station, made in response to crippling U.S. sanctions over Russia's attack in Ukraine, have led to a dangerous standoff in space.

Huntsville author and former NASA engineer Homer Hickam called on the U.S. in an op-ed in the Washington Post this week to take Russia up on their threats and "divorce" them in space. Hickam is also an advisor to the National Space Council and spoke to WAAY 31 on Thursday about the mounting tensions on board the ISS.

"We need to take them up on their threat and say, 'Sure, if you wanna leave, then leave. You need us a lot more than we need you,'" Hickam said.

The ISS is in political crosshairs as Russia retaliates against American sanctions.

The head of the Russian space agency has threatened to abandon American astronaut Mark Vande Hei at the station. He's supposed to return home on a Russian ship in three weeks.

"In terms of what the cosmonauts and the astronauts do, I think we really need to avoid the optics of Americans and Russians smiling and laughing and hugging together up in space while Ukrainian men, women and children are being brutally murdered by the Putin regime," Hickam said.

Russia has made another ominous threat that, without their help to move the ISS away from space junk, it would crash into America or other country. But Hickam doesn’t put much weight into that threat.

"We just had a boost by the Russians to a higher, safer orbit, and right now we have our spacecraft attached to the space station that could give it another boost," he said. "I’m not concerned about that.”

What happens if Russia actually abandons an American astronaut in space? According to Hickam, NASA is known for always having a backup plan to their backup plan, and in this case, Vande Hei would stay on the ISS a little longer  before hitching a ride on the next SpaceX Crew Dragon.

