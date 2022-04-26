Huntsville Attractions Week returns with 'future of travel' theme

It’s an opportunity to celebrate what the city of Huntsville has to offer.
Huntsville Attractions Week returns to the Rocket City.
It is part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
This year's theme is the future of travel.
Jennifer Moore, vice president of tourism for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said now is a great time for people to experience what Huntsville is all about.
"It’s a great time to get out and re-experience what we have. We’re adding so many new attractions at the same time. With everything that’s happening in MidCity, with the growth of our community, bringing in people from all over the country, it’s a great time for our attractions to be highlighted and featured," said Moore.
Each day during the first week of May will have a dedicated theme, from the outdoors to outer space.
May 2 is outdoors, May 3 is history, May 4 is space, May 5 is arts and culture, and May 6 is unique venues. Discount coupons are available at the visitors' center as well as the visitor information center at Huntsville International Airport.