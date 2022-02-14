Huntsville attorney who offered WAAY 31 interview for movie coverage responds to ethics complaint

Huntsville attorney Richard Jensen was only assigned to former Huntsville police officer David McCoy's capital murder defense team for 47 hours, but he has billed state taxpayers for 17.4 hours of work on the case and is asking the state for $1,218, WAAY 31 has learned.
Jensen has also responded to WAAY 31's ethics complaint, which was sent to the Alabama State Bar following an interaction between the attorney and our newsroom. The investigation has been turned over to the Madison County Bar Association Grievance Committee.
In his written response, Jensen called news about his offer to exchange an interview about McCoy's case for coverage of his movie premiere a "viral fake news story." He included an article from the ABA Journal in which he says the request was "misinterpreted."
WAAY 31's I-Team continues to dig into the days that Jensen was on McCoy's case and the lasting effects of his appointment.
The timeline so far
Last month, WAAY 31 called Jensen after he posed the strange request and recorded the call. In the recording, Jensen didn't deny requesting the deal.
Jensen refused to comment on McCoy's case after we said we wouldn't agree to covering the low-budget movie he directed and starred in. Jensen was assigned to the high-profile McCoy capital murder case on Jan. 10, hours after the former officer was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his 24-weeks-pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins.
Less than two days after being assigned to the defense team, a judge granted Jensen's motion to withdraw, after our original story detailing his troubling request aired.
The WAAY 31 newsroom alerted the Alabama State Bar Office of General Counsel about the request, and they launched an investigation that remains open.
General Counsel investigators received a response from Jensen to the bar complaint Jan. 31, after Jensen was sent a copy of the complaint to review.
Jensen responded by saying he doesn't believe he needs to respond, based on what he calls "hearsay of a viral fake news story of a lawyer refusing to cooperate with the media."
Jensen went on to explain that when the WAAY 31 report went "viral," he responded to the story "in the only media which would print the truth of the matter, the ABA Journal."
In that article, Jensen alleges the WAAY 31 reporter "gets petulant with me." Jensen admits to telling WAAY 31, "If you expect me to give you access, you have to be accessible to me when I have something to tell you," and says that was not a demand for coverage in exchange for an interview.
Meanwhile, Jensen submitted his timesheet to the state to get paid for the time he spent on McCoy's defense team.
In the official timesheets Jensen submitted — timesheets WAAY31 received and reviewed through an open records request — Jensen billed taxpayers 0.5 hours to "review biased media coverage."
The majority of the hours submitted were for out-of-court preparation, mainly a flurry of pretrial motions. After Jensen withdrew from the case, the new defense council withdrew several of those motions, and the rest were resolved without a judge ruling on them.
In the ABA Journal article, Jensen describes Huntsville news media as "crap." He also called the media "fake news" in court motions filed after WAAY 31's reporting, when he withdrew from the case on Jan. 12.
Before removing himself from the case, Jensen said his client didn't want him to withdraw. Jensen has not responded to WAAY 31's request for additional comments.
As of Monday, Jensen's bill to the state for the McCoy case hasn't been processed and he hasn't been paid.
Currently, McCoy's capital murder charges are waiting for a grand jury review. He remains in the Madison County jail. If convicted, McCoy could face the death penalty.