 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville attorney provides insight after Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan

  • Updated
  • 0
Loan Forgiveness Blocked

In a six to three decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's plan that would have forgiven up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt.

Now each borrower has to prepare to begin repaying their debt.

Huntsville Attorney Mark McDaniel gives some advice following the Supreme Court decision.

"I would say that you should prepare as best as you can to start making whatever minimum payments you can. I would also pay close attention to see if President Biden has a plan B and see what that plan B is if you knew these significant issues were coming,” said McDaniel. “So, I think that the administration would certainly be prepared for that and have a plan B that they would set forth.”

McDaniel also says that in his decades of experience he has never witnessed the amount of unique decisions made by this session of the Supreme Court.

A majority of the high court voted in favor of republican-led states that sued the federal government over Biden's plan under the Heroes Act, which would have allowed people to write off thousands of dollars – a plan that the majority of justices say the president had no authority to enforce.

"The Heroes Act did not give the president that power, therefore we're gonna say that he did not have the authority to do it,” said McDaniel. “So that's it. That's how they ruled on that – again using the majors question doctrine which is not anything in the constitution. It's not a statue or anything, it's a doctrine.”

The Biden Administration said that Congress gave the executive branch authority to eliminate student debt during a national emergency.

When the president announced the plan, the country was in a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six states argued that the president did not have the authority. Chief Justice John Roberts said in the opinion of the court, “We agree,”.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you