Huntsville attorney provides insight after Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan

In a six to three decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's plan that would have forgiven up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt.
Now each borrower has to prepare to begin repaying their debt.
Huntsville Attorney Mark McDaniel gives some advice following the Supreme Court decision.
"I would say that you should prepare as best as you can to start making whatever minimum payments you can. I would also pay close attention to see if President Biden has a plan B and see what that plan B is if you knew these significant issues were coming,” said McDaniel. “So, I think that the administration would certainly be prepared for that and have a plan B that they would set forth.”
McDaniel also says that in his decades of experience he has never witnessed the amount of unique decisions made by this session of the Supreme Court.
A majority of the high court voted in favor of republican-led states that sued the federal government over Biden's plan under the Heroes Act, which would have allowed people to write off thousands of dollars – a plan that the majority of justices say the president had no authority to enforce.
"The Heroes Act did not give the president that power, therefore we're gonna say that he did not have the authority to do it,” said McDaniel. “So that's it. That's how they ruled on that – again using the majors question doctrine which is not anything in the constitution. It's not a statue or anything, it's a doctrine.”
The Biden Administration said that Congress gave the executive branch authority to eliminate student debt during a national emergency.
When the president announced the plan, the country was in a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six states argued that the president did not have the authority. Chief Justice John Roberts said in the opinion of the court, “We agree,”.