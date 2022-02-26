Huntsville attorney: Parents could be liable if child brings gun to school

Huntsville Police are asking parents to check their child's backpack before sending them to school.
This comes after a 4th grader was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a shooting at Sonnie Herfeford Elementary School on Friday morning.
The child has non-life threatening injuries, police say.
"There’s a code section in Alabama that makes it illegal and punishable for a parent to knowingly give a minor a firearm," said attorney Michael Timberlake.
That would result in a criminal charge which could mean either jail time - probation or possibly a fine.
"But, if a parent in a situation leaves a firearm where it’s in a position where it’s available to a child and they act negligently or carelessly then they can expose themselves to civil liability if something happens with the firearm," said Timberlake.
Timberlake says after incidents such as the one that happened at Sonnie Hereford Elementary, typically right away, the department of human resources conducts an investigation to learn more about the child's living conditions.
"They’re going to have to face some serious questions about whether that home is safe for the child," said Timberlake.
HPD Deputy Chief Charles Brooks is urging parents who have firearms to ensure their child can't get ahold of it.
"If you have weapons at home, please lock them up. Acquire you a gun safe and if you don’t have the means to acquire a gun safe put them up high somewhere if you have small kids or find you a good hiding spot to put your guns up," said Brooks.
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley says school will go on as normal on Monday.
There will be counselors and social workers on site.