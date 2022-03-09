Huntsville artist opens up for renowned musical act

A Huntsville artist is helping the city's music scene get closer to a spot on the map with an opening performance for one of hip-hop's most renowned musical acts, Wale.
Wade Brown hit the stage Tuesday when Wale made his way to Huntsville for a concert at Mars Music Hall. Although Brown was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and bounced around a few cities due to his father being in the army, Brown moved to Huntsville at age 6 and calls it home.
For as long as he can remember, he’s never been a stranger to music.
"I’ve been singing ever since I was a little kid. Probably like 5, 6 or 7," said Brown.
Brown’s musical roots began in church, where he had his first performance at age 12. From there, he started recording music at age 16.
He said the music he makes is a mixture of soul music and life music.
"I try to make songs to heal myself daily and hopefully can heal other people," he said.
However, it was in his senior year of high school that he stepped out on faith.
"In 2011, my senior year in high school, I was on 'American Idol.' I was top 50," said Brown.
One year later, he met one of his musical inspirations.
"My freshman year in college, I actually went out and competed on season two of 'The Voice.' I ended up on CeeLo Green’s team," he said.
Brown said meeting Green, one of his biggest musical inspirations, is the only reason he tried out for the show.
Appearing on "The Voice" gave Brown the momentum he needed to become a recognizable artist here in Huntsville.
But with the highs come the lows. During a holiday vacation with his family, which came around the time of his 21st birthday, Brown suddenly lost his biggest fan and No. 1 supporter: his mother.
"We were actually packing, preparing to head back to Huntsville the next morning, and unfortunately, man, she had a heart attack in her sleep," Brown said. "... Yeah, man, that was devastating. It’s like my whole life did a complete turnaround in the blink of an eye, especially me being such mama's boy."
Brown’s mother was there to help him throughout his experience on both "American Idol" and "The Voice." He called her his "mom-ager" and loved the time he had with her.
"It was rough, man. It still is to this day. You never really get over that," said Brown.
As Brown prepared for another significant performance in his career, opening up for multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist Wale, he shared what he thinks his mom would say to him today.
"She would tell me, 'Don’t stop now.' If she was talking to me today, she would say, 'Wade, make sure, do you know all the lyrics? Go over it one more time. Don’t be getting up there and messing up,'" said Brown.
Brown said ever since his mother passed, he feels he's surrounded by nothing but genuine people.
"When she became an angel, she put a bunch of different angels around me," he said.
Part of that genuine group he referenced are other artists in Huntsville that he brought with him on stage to perform, such as Jalen Kelly and Melik Watts, along with his creative director Cici Henry and his mentor, "Cody G."
Brown said it's very important to enforce camaraderie and collaborations to help Huntsville's music scene stretch and evolve.
"I feel like we are all in this together," he said.
When asked about the identity of Huntsville's music, he added, "I feel like right now, we are finding our identity again and cultivating to the highest level."
As far as opening up for Wale, Brown was humble and looked to provide inspiration for any artist looking to blaze a path of their own.
"Thank you, God, for another great opportunity," he said. "... You know, you can do anything you put your mind to."
Brown is set to release a music video for his crowd-favorite "Essential Freestyle" 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Brown is also set to go on tour with shows coming up in Birmingham, Nashville, Atlanta and Brooklyn.
Access to any of Brown's music and shows can be found here.