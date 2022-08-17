Huntsville area saw average of 4 overdoses per day in July despite large drug seizures by agents

Data shared Wednesday by the Huntsville Police Department shows July as a month in which more than 60 pounds of fentanyl and other narcotics were taken off the streets.
Unfortunately, it was also a month in which the Huntsville area saw 143 overdoses, more than any other month of 2022 so far, for an average of more than four overdoses per day.
The department says one-third of those overdoses were confirmed to be fentanyl-related. The highly addictive and dangerous synthetic opioid continues to be a concern for law enforcement and first responders as more people find themselves unknowingly ingesting the drug or unintentionally ingesting too much.
"Three milligrams of pure fentanyl is potent enough to kill an adult," said Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill. "To put that into perspective, that would be just three grains of sugar."
In July, NADTF seized 11.2 pounds of fentanyl in addition to about 7,000 pressed fentanyl pills, according to Huntsville police.
It wasn't the only drug that agents took off the streets, either. Huntsville Police reported agents seized 31 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.4 pounds of cocaine, 200 MDMA tablets and 19 pounds of marijuana in the same month.
"We want to remind the community that the opioid epidemic is still thriving, and we are out on the front lines fighting," said NADTF Sgt. Joe Kennington. "Our NADTF agents are working to stop those who prey on those battling addiction."
While the flow of drugs into Huntsville is still an ongoing concern, each drug bust makes it that much harder for the drug to end up in someone's system and cause a potentially fatal overdose.
Since January, 40 people have met such a fate in Madison County. They are among the 543 total overdoses that first responders have responded to this year.
"These overdoses put a strain on your emergency services personnel, to include not only HPD but all area law enforcement agencies, as well as Huntsville Fire & Rescue, HEMSI and the Madison County Coroner's Office," Huntsville Police Deputy Chief DeWayne McCarver said. "We are grateful for the hard work of all our first responders to keep our community safe."
Community members can report drug activity in Huntsville by calling 256-427-5456 and in Madison County by calling 256-533-8825 or 256-533-8820.