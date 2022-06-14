Huntsville Aquatics Division needs more lifeguards, especially during extreme heat

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville Aquatics Division needs more lifeguards, especially during extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
swim lessons

Swim lessons.

The city of Huntsville Aquatics Division needs more lifeguards.

Right now, the Aquatics Center on Drake Avenue has about 20 lifeguards.

In a perfect world, Aquatics Activities Director David Kalange said there would be another 12 to 15 to help keep everyone safe.

"We've made a number of saves in this facility this summer already," Kalange said. "People don't understand how dangerous it can be. Anywhere from being in shallow to deep water." 

Pretty much everyone is looking to cool off during this extreme heat wave and some pools nationwide have been forced to cut hours or even close entirely due to the shortage. Fortunately, that has not been the case in Huntsville. 

The city is ensuring there are enough lifeguards for the amount of people swimming in a pool at a time. That is accomplished by adjusting schedules and offering more classes to encourage people to become a lifeguard.

There is a certain ratio maintained of lifeguard to swimmers in a pool to make sure everyone stays safe.

"Having someone to provide that extra layer of safety is what our lifeguards help provide here," Kalanage said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you