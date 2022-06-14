Huntsville Aquatics Division needs more lifeguards, especially during extreme heat

The city of Huntsville Aquatics Division needs more lifeguards.
Right now, the Aquatics Center on Drake Avenue has about 20 lifeguards.
In a perfect world, Aquatics Activities Director David Kalange said there would be another 12 to 15 to help keep everyone safe.
"We've made a number of saves in this facility this summer already," Kalange said. "People don't understand how dangerous it can be. Anywhere from being in shallow to deep water."
Pretty much everyone is looking to cool off during this extreme heat wave and some pools nationwide have been forced to cut hours or even close entirely due to the shortage. Fortunately, that has not been the case in Huntsville.
The city is ensuring there are enough lifeguards for the amount of people swimming in a pool at a time. That is accomplished by adjusting schedules and offering more classes to encourage people to become a lifeguard.
There is a certain ratio maintained of lifeguard to swimmers in a pool to make sure everyone stays safe.
"Having someone to provide that extra layer of safety is what our lifeguards help provide here," Kalanage said.