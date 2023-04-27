Huntsville approves proposals to help overcome opioid epidemic

Huntsville city council members approved proposals laid out by Huntsville Hospital, Wellstone and First Stop, as the city looks to put an end to the opioid epidemic.
Huntsville Hospital presented a two-part proposal. First, they say they’ll have two employees in their ER's to help families with opioid use disorder and get connected to community resources.
"It’s like having your own coach to help you get through the process. Whether it be rehab, group homes, physicians office meeting, all those things that will help you through that process," said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer.
The second part is educating at-risk pregnant moms as well.
"Because we want their children to be born in a safe environment so we educate the moms on how to move forward and live a productive life," said Doughty.
Wellstone’s proposal was focused on two key areas as well. First, is treatment outreach for patients. The other is equipping their workers to develop the necessary skills to handle opioid use disorder.
"It’s commendable to the city for taking these funds and really targeting them. Really challenging us to come up with specific plans that don’t duplicate each other, to make sure that we spend these dollars wisely and that they have the most impact on the community as possible," said Jeremy Blair, Chief Executive Officer of WellStone.
Lastly is First Stop, whose proposal focused on providing their staff with additional training and getting deeper into the homeless camps to look for drug and alcohol problems; remove them from the camp and get them the proper diagnosis and recommendation for the proper recovery center for clients.
"We can’t reach in and get the person in the housing and get them out the street until you directly addressed a drug and alcohol problem and at least get it under control. Perhaps you can’t get it solved, but at least you can get it under control. Peer groups, support groups work with people then we could finally find a way to get them to housing and keep them in housing," said Tim Davis, President of board of directors at First Stop.
WAAY 31 is working to learn when the initiative for Huntsville Hospital will launch.
Wellstone says they plan to begin their proposed plan by fiscal year 2024.
First Stop says it’ll take them a couple of months to get where they want.