Huntsville animal shelter waives adoption fees to clear kennels, recognizes National Rescue Dog Day

You can get a price break when you adopt a dog from the Huntsville animal shelter.
The shelter is waiving adoption fees on most adult pets through the end of the month. It's being done in recognition of Saturday's National Rescue Dog Day as well as local efforts to clear local kennels.
The shelter director says they have several animals who need a loving home.
"They’re just harder to adopt. We have a couple right now. They are great dogs," said Dr. Karen Sheppard, director of Huntsville Animal Services.
"We adopt over 5,000 pets a year here and our goal (is) we save as many as possible."
Each pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before leaving the shelter.