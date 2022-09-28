Huntsville Animal Shelter reaches over capacity

Huntsville Animal Services needs your help as their shelter starts to fill up.
"We reach capacity just about every day," supervisor Dr. Karen Buchan said.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were about 64 cats and 70 dogs at Huntsville Animal Services when their capacity is 50 to 55. However, those numbers keep going up.
"We are constantly overwhelmed with dogs, cats, kittens and puppies," Dr. Buchan said.
No Kill Huntsville is worried about what the shelter may do next.
"We don’t want the city to get to a point where they start destroying healthy and treatable animals because they don’t have any more room," Aubrie Kavanaugh said.
Dr. Buchan says that won’t happen.
"We’re not going to euthanize an animal just because the animal comes through our door and we don’t have space," Dr. Buchan explained. "We have those situations like behavioral, medical. That would be a situation where we would have to euthanize an animal depending on the situation."
Dr. Buchan says they do have ways to increase capacity at the shelter by limiting space in the kennels. They’re also working to help struggling pet owners.
"We try so hard to help people, especially people that cannot keep their animals for whatever reason. We try to find resources for them," Dr. Buchan said.
You can find some of those resources here and here.
If you're interested in adopting or fostering a pet, you can visit Huntsville Animal Services or click here.
If you've recently lost your pet, you can use this map to try to see if they're in the shelter.