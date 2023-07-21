Huntsville Animal Shelter looking for relief

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by excessive rainfall from earlier this morning is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1042 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier this morning. Flooding is ongoing around Indian Creek and nearby roads. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen and are creating life-threatening travel conditions. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&