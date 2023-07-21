Huntsville Animal Shelter looking for relief

One local animal shelter could really use your help.
The Huntsville Animal Shelter is filled to capacity after workers say they took in too many cats and dogs.
Karen Sheppard, the Huntsville Animal Services director, explains why from June until October is the toughest time of the year for the shelter.
“So many animals," said Sheppard. "It’s just hard. All the kennels are full. Adoptions are sluggish because a lot of families are trying to finalize…I think the holiday before the kids go back to school."
Right now, they have more than 100 cats, 80 of which are looking for homes.
Currently, the shelter has more than 70 dogs. They like to have around 50. These numbers are well above what they would like to take in because the overcrowded environment hinders the animals' growth.
"There’s a formulation for capacity for care and we want to save lives but we also want the animals to have the proper food, water, blankets, outside time, toys. And when we go from double, we don’t double out staff that day and so it’s really hard," said Sheppard.
If you're interested in adopting, Sheppard says you have to come in, spend time with the pet, get to know them, see the facility and learn the environment.
They also offer sleepovers for those who are looking to help but may not be ready to adopt.
"You come in, you take one for two or three nights and then you give us photographs, and a really nice written description. We tell you to send it to us electronically and you print it all off and we pop it on the kennel. Those pets get adopted immediately," she said.
If you would like to adopt, the shelter has either waived fees or dropped the price as low as $10 for cats and dogs. They are doing all they can to get them to a safe environment.
"We can’t keep them caged up. We are an open admission dog pound and that means every day more and more animals are coming in," said Sheppard.