Huntsville agreement allows police access to Flock Safety cameras during investigations

The Flock Safety cameras installed in some Huntsville neighborhoods could help provide video evidence if a crime were to take place.
The Huntsville City Council has approved an agreement that would allow Huntsville Police to access Flock Safety security footage under certain conditions. Huntsville Police have emphasized they won't be monitoring these cameras.
"Law enforcement can only access it if they have an actual investigation underway," said Josh Thomas, vice president of external affairs for Flock Safety. "You can’t just go in there and search the system. Every single search, you are required to type in a search reason — 'Why am I looking at this footage?' — and everything is available for public audits."
As HPD gains a new set of eyes and access to surveillance footage, Thomas said this newly granted access to the Flock Safety technology is to not only keep neighborhoods safe but to help eliminate human bias when solving a crime.
"We are making it easier for law enforcement to be objective in every decision that they make," said Thomas.
Flock Safety technology has the ability to accurately identify a vehicle, mitigating any opportunity for those who leave the scene of the crime to go unidentified.
"We use machine learning to decode that picture and identify the type of car, the make, the color, the license plate, the state of the license plate," he said.
HPD Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver said these cameras will be placed in different locations, mostly by homeowners associations, solely to prevent crime.
"If you have a rash of burglaries or car break-ins, then we can go back, review that camera footage to try to find the suspect vehicle, then we can work towards solving those crimes," said McCarver.
For those concerned about the privacy, Thomas said Flock believes in increasing public safety and civil liberties by limiting what type of data is collected.
"We're taking pictures of cars and license plates, not people. We are not identifying the people driving in the car. There's no facial recognition technology," said Thomas.
Thomas said Flock Safety helps law enforcement solve up to 500 crimes per year.