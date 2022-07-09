Hunting and Fishing expo held at the VBC

Saturday is day two of North Alabama's biggest hunting and fishing event, the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo.
It’s being held at the Vaun Braun Center.
Fishermen and hunters share how they’re holding up during times of severe inflation.
"When I first started, fishing was easier. The price of gas was so much cheaper, everything," said
Raymond Schmitt, a vendor at this event.
As the owner of Saltgrass Lodge, he says inflation has hit him in multiple areas.
"You’re paying almost $6 a gallon for gas. Captains that work for me, I’m taking money out of my commission to help them pay for their gas," said Schmitt.
For him, it's a necessary sacrifice.
"You make a little less profit, but your captains are happy. You don’t go up on your prices so for that your customers are happy," he said.
But fuel isn't the only item causing Schmitt to dig deeper into his wallet.
"Bait has almost doubled in cost. Reason why, they have to spend more fuel. Groceries at the lodge when you feed the people. Everything is costing more," said Schmitt.
Schmitt says he does his best trying to keep his prices down.
"This is a luxury, not everybody can afford it and you don’t wanna price yourself out of business, so you gotta take the good with the bad," he said.
Which is exactly what James Wynn, another vendor at this event said he had to do driving up here from Texas.
"I’m nine hours away, so last year cost me about 40 bucks because I was in a car that got 33 miles a gallon. This year I took my truck, I’ve already spent $150 on gas. So the price difference just to get here is astronomical compared to last year," said Wynn.
Wynn is a Regional Director for Outdoors at Last Youth Adventures. For hunters, he says inflation has been a heavy hitter.
"Ammunition on a firearm side is higher. Then you have gas prices have gone up. Then your lease prices. Sometimes you’re having to pay additional costs for your leases cause management of the property costs money," said Wynn.
Despite the rough times, everyone is going through, on the other side of it all lies optimism.
"We've seen the good bad and the ugly and at our age, we take adversity in stride," said Wynn.
"Things will get better. I mean, they always do," said Schmitt.