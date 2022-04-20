Hunter Vorva Named SPHL Goalie of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE,NC – SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced today that Huntsville Havoc goaltender Hunter Vorva was named SPHL Goalie of the Year.
In his first professional season in North America, Vorva appeared in 32 games for the Havoc and set Huntsville records for the best Goals Against Average (1.93) and Save Percentage (.934%) in a single season. Hunter also earned 3 shutouts throughout the season.
Vorva would also lead the league in GAA and Save Percentage while being named to the All-SPHL First team.