Hunt for Clay Court Championships runs through Huntsville for 4th time

The hunt for girls’ clay court championships runs through Huntsville for the fourth time.
The USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court Championships return to the Rocket City on Sunday as the tournament begins at Athletic Club Alabama.
This year, nearly 200 girls will be trying to capture the gold plates, with some participants ranked among the nation's top 10, according to tournament director Eddie Jacques.
Several of the event’s previous participants have succeeded at other levels, climbing the ranks of the junior circuits.
“So it’s super neat to see the girls grow up, see where they go to college in a couple years and then eventually be on TV playing at in Wimbledon,” Jacques said.
Among the crowd this year is 14-year-old Mazie MacGrotty, a Huntsville native who will be playing on her home court.
“I’m really excited to play here on my home courts because all my friends and family and my coaches will be here, which is pretty cool for this high of a level tournament and I’m really happy about it,” she said.
“There’s going to be more people watching because Mazie is playing, 100%, and there’s going to be people that maybe she doesn’t even know watching and there’s going to be more cheering and that’s not something you normally see at a lot of junior events around the country. To where there’s quite a few people that will come out and watch this event, and especially with someone local, she’ll have local support -- which adds a little bit of pressure but she’ll deal with it just fine,” Jacques said.
MacGrotty already spends a lot of time at Athletic Club Alabama, where she’s a member. Now, having the chance to show off her home-court advantage with a national title on the line is something that she’s looking forward to.
“It’d be really awesome,” she said of having a big week. “That's what I want to do. I’d like to do very well at this.”
Singles and doubles action begins at Athletic Club Alabama on Sunday, with the title matches set for July 16.