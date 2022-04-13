Hundreds without power in Lauderdale County; trees down in multiple locations

Florence Utilities reports crews are responding to multiple power outages in Lauderdale County.
An outage map shows nearly 600 customers are verified without power in the western portion of the county, with another 300 reported but unverified in the eastern portion as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Florence Utilities said it appreciates customers' patience as crews work to assess and repair damage as quickly and safely as possible.
To report a power outage or downed power line in Lauderdale County, call 256-764-4456.
Storm damage
The Lauderdale County EMA reports a tree is blocking the roadway on County Road 14 in Waterloo. Trees are also blocking both lanes of traffic at County Road 8 and Alabama 20 in Cloverdale, according to Lauderdale County EMA.
In Florence, water is over the road in the 5300 block of Alabama 157.