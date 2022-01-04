You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hundreds remain without power after Athens Utilities substation damaged in storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Athens Utilities Restoring Power

1 of 3

Hundreds of people are still without power after this weekend's weather.

"It's rare when a snowstorm comes to Alabama and the North, but when we do get it, we all sit in the home, huddled," Tim Kall said.

Kall and about 3,500 other people lost power when a lightning strike damaged a main transformer in Limestone County. Many are now nearing 48 hours without power.

"I'm one of the fortunate ones that have a gas fireplace, but electric heating is out. We live in a neighborhood with a lot of the older folks who may not have that capability or can't get around as much, so I do feel for them," Kall said.

Utility crews have been working day and night to restore power by installing temporary mobile transformers. It's been a slow process, as this temporary fix isn't stable enough to power everything back on at once.

Athens Utilities said everyone should have power back by the end of the day, but Kall is a little skeptical.

"Last night at 11, they said it will be back on, so if they say it will come back again, it tends to lose credibility," Kall explained.

Still, he's grateful for everyone's hard work and that things aren't much worse.

"I know they are doing their best, and it's not like this doesn't happen in the world. We have it better than, of course, people in Colorado or Kentucky. I really don't have any complaints," Kall said. "It happens, and we are fortunate to have a home."

After leaving work, Kall reached back out and told WAAY 31 his power is back on. His neighbors are also enjoying the heat again, thanks to some generators.

Right now, 30 linemen are working on repairing the main transformer. Those repairs are expected to be completed by Tuesday night, but it won't be powered back on until Wednesday morning, barring any further issues.

Those without power can stop by Dublin Park's indoor facility until 8 p.m. to charge their phone. Senior centers in Limestone County are also encouraging people to go there if they need a warm place to go. Their doors open every weekday at 7:30 a.m. and remain open until 2 p.m. You can call 256-233-6412 to get a ride there if needed.

