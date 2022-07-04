Hundreds of pro-choice supporters spend July 4 protesting in Huntsville

Pro-choice advocates rallied on Independence Day, making their voices heard across Alabama.
In Huntsville, hundreds gathered outside the Madison County Courthouse.
"This is supposed to be Independence Day, but we are not independent. If we were independent, we would be able to make our own choices," said pro-choice advocate Rachel Bailey. "Instead, the government is making choices for us, and we cannot allow them to keep making choices for us. We have to stand up and make choices for ourselves."
In the crowd of hundreds, there was also a single pro-life counterprotester.
"It's important for us to be here, because I believe in standing up for myself, regardless if I'm in the majority or not," said Tyler, a counterprotester who refused to provide his last name. "In the state of Alabama, the majority of people have voted for pro-life legislators. It's just a consequence of who's here today."
The Huntsville rally was one of eight separate events held across the state Monday. Organizers say since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, they have seen their ranks swell and are now focused on registering people to vote.
"The Fourth of July is to celebrate freedom, and I'm not free, so I'm here so we can point out independence is for all," marcher Shala Holloway said.
While the focus was on abortion, some showed up from the LGBTQ+ community, Black Lives Matter and other women's rights groups as well. Huntsville Police had dozens of officers in the area, but there were no reports of violence or arrests.
Organizers told WAAY 31 they have similar demonstrations planned in the coming days for other communities, even up across the state line in Fayetteville, Tennessee.