 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hundreds of pro-choice supporters protest in Huntsville on July 4

  • 0
Huntsville pro choice rally

Hundreds of pro-choice supporters gathered on July 4, 2022 in downtown Huntsville for a rally and march.

Pro-choice advocates rallied on Independence Day making their voices heard across Alabama and in Huntsville hundreds gathered outside the Madison County Courthouse.

"This is supposed to be Independence Day but we are not independent if we were independent we would be able to make our own choices. Instead the government is making choices for us and we cannot allow them to keep making choices for us, we have to stand up and make choices for ourselves," pro-choice advocate Rachel Bailey said.

In the crowd of hundreds there was also a single pro life counter protester.

"I think regardless majority or minority it's important for us to be here because I believe in standing up for myself regardless if I'm in the majority or not in the state of Alabama the majority of people have voted for pro life legislatures it's just a consequence of who's here today," counter protester Tyler, who refused to give his last name, told WAAY 31.

The Huntsville rally was one of eight separate events held across the state Monday. Organizers saying since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade they have seen their ranks swell and are now focused on registering people to vote.

"The Fourth of July is to celebrate freedom and I'm not free so I'm here so we can point out independence is for all," marcher Shala Holloway said.

While the focus was on abortion, some showing up from the LGBTQ+ community, Black Lives Matter and other women's rights groups as well. Huntsville Police had dozens of officers in the area but there were no reports of violence or arrests.

Organizers told WAAY 31 they have similar demonstrations planned in the coming days for other communities even up across the state line in Fayetteville, TN.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you