Hundreds of pro-choice supporters protest in Huntsville on July 4

Pro-choice advocates rallied on Independence Day making their voices heard across Alabama and in Huntsville hundreds gathered outside the Madison County Courthouse.
"This is supposed to be Independence Day but we are not independent if we were independent we would be able to make our own choices. Instead the government is making choices for us and we cannot allow them to keep making choices for us, we have to stand up and make choices for ourselves," pro-choice advocate Rachel Bailey said.
In the crowd of hundreds there was also a single pro life counter protester.
"I think regardless majority or minority it's important for us to be here because I believe in standing up for myself regardless if I'm in the majority or not in the state of Alabama the majority of people have voted for pro life legislatures it's just a consequence of who's here today," counter protester Tyler, who refused to give his last name, told WAAY 31.
The Huntsville rally was one of eight separate events held across the state Monday. Organizers saying since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade they have seen their ranks swell and are now focused on registering people to vote.
"The Fourth of July is to celebrate freedom and I'm not free so I'm here so we can point out independence is for all," marcher Shala Holloway said.
While the focus was on abortion, some showing up from the LGBTQ+ community, Black Lives Matter and other women's rights groups as well. Huntsville Police had dozens of officers in the area but there were no reports of violence or arrests.
Organizers told WAAY 31 they have similar demonstrations planned in the coming days for other communities even up across the state line in Fayetteville, TN.