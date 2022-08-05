Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo

A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo.
Hundreds of people packed the stands as they came out to support their first responders.
"This is probably the biggest event that we have that helps first responders to be able to do their job," said Ardmore police chief Jereme Robison.
All of the proceeds benefit the Ardmore Police Department and the Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department. "We split if 50/50. Police get half, the fire department get half. So it's a huge deal for us to be able to get equipment," said Chief Robison.
He said police will use the funds for much needed equipment in the reserve officer program. However, he argued the money is even more essential for the fire department.
"It really benefits the fire department a lot because here in Ardmore they're a volunteer association," said Chief Robison.
Volunteer firefighter and EMA director Dustin Ward looked at the growing crowd and said, "It's just nice to see them. They provide us with that money to be able to help better serve them when it's their time to call 911."
It was a stomping ground full of support, which inspires volunteer firefighters like Ward to continue providing essential services at no cost.
"We're here to do it because we love our community," said Ward.
Chief Robison added, "When you got a community that backs you, it's a lot easier to go out and do your job."
This is the first full capacity rodeo the departments have held in the past two years, due to COVID. They say without a rodeo during COVID, donations were slim, making this year's fundraiser even more impactful.
Saturday night is the last night of the rodeo. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8:00 p.m. For more information on ticket prices, click here.