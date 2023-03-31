Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil in honor of HPD officers Crumby, Morin

Friday night, hundreds gathered at Huntsville's Fallen Officers Memorial to honor the two officers shot in the line of duty Tuesday.
Officer Garrett Crumby died of his injuries. Right now, Officer Albert Morin remains in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital but is expected to survive.
The vigil was led by Huntsville Public Safety Chaplain Lonnie Jones. Following his prayer, were prayers by several local pastors including Dr. Oscar Montgomery from Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
"With no thought of danger to themselves they go into a situation, to help a fellow citizen," Montgomery said.
Attending the vigil were people from all across the community.
"It's a great opportunity to just come together, to unite in prayer," Patrick Penn said. Our community needs you know healing after this."
Fallen officer Crumby's family was there as hundreds prayed for them.
"I was just talking to Taylor Crumbly and I asked her, I said, what would you like me to tell the community and she said, just ask them to keep praying," Pastor Mark McClellan said.
Each prayed shared a similar message about the bravery it takes to put on a uniform each day, to serve and protect, and at times, risk your life.