Hundreds attend school safety training in Cullman County

School security is top of mind for local law enforcement with the start of classes just days away.
"When you take law enforcement, the schools and the community and you work together, that's a bond that unbreakable," Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said.
Given recent events in Uvalde, Texas Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says he wanted to provide additional training before school starts this year.
About 300 school resource deputies and administrators sat in as Phil Chalmers spoke in Cullman County on Tuesday.
"My goal is that Alabama is safer when I leave than when we got here," Criminal Profiler Phil Chalmers said.
Chalmers is a criminal profiler who says he has interviewed more than 500 killers, including school shooters.
"Knowing the causes, knowing the warning signs to look for, knowing what triggers people to do this," Chalmers said. "Our goal is to get them to stop as many of these incidents as possible. The safest school shooting is the one that never happens."
"I would rather our school resource deputies and administrators and people see the graphic stuff that we saw today and this be the place that we see it," Sheriff Gentry said. "Not a school system."
Invaluable training that can help anyone.
Chalmers says in his work he has identified 13 reasons why teens might kill.
These include an unstable home, peer pressure, being the victim of bullying, and the desire to be famous.
"The doors were unlocked in Parkland," Chalmers said. "The doors were unlocked in Newtown, Connecticut, Sandy Hook. The doors were unlocked in Uvalde. Those type of circumstances creates a deadly incident," Chalmers said.
Sheriff Gentry says there is a school resource deputy in every Cullman County school.
They've all been doing additional training this summer.
"This is what I tell them when something bad happens you're a one-person SWAT team and you better be physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared to do what is necessary to protect the most valuable resource that we have and that's our children," Sheriff Gentry said.
Chalmers also spoke about serial killers, mass murders, and youth culture during his time in Cullman County on Tuesday.