Hundreds attend 2nd annual New Market Volunteer Fire Department Community Day

Saturday in New Market was a fun affair for all families as they attended the 2nd annual New Market Volunteer Fire Department Community Day.
Families were treated to up-close experiences with multiple local departments fire trucks, police cars and ambulances, including the New Market Volunteer Fire Department, Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department and Center Volunteer Fire Department, among others.
Allen Borgen, a firefighter with the New Market Volunteer Fire Department, said the event is not only fun, but educational.
"We find that coming out here and doing an educational thing with kids [and] allowing the kids to see our firefighers in our gear," said Borgen. "So when they see us, they're not afraid."
Borgen said the learning is not just for kids, but parents too.
"A lot of times they don't know what the volunteers do," said Borgen. "Some of them get excited and want to join."
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 79% of firefighters in Alabama are considered volunteers.
Borgen said him and many other volunteer firefighers wouldn't have it any other way.
"A lot of us are doing it because we love our community," said Borgen. "We love to serve in any way we can."
After seeing how many people attended Saturday's event, Borgen said organizers have already started plans to bring the event back next year.
"We loved the response from the community coming out here," said Borgen. "Having people come up and just shake our hands and say thank you, that's all we need."