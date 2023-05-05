Hundreds attend 26th Daikin Festival in Decatur

Hundreds of people attended the 26th Daikin Festival in Decatur Friday night.
"This is a collaboration of Japanese culture and American culture," Daikin employee Sadako Broome said.
The event featured live music as well as Japanese folk dancing everyone could learn, a Japanese candy art performer, Japanese cultural activities and employees playing the traditional Taiko drums.
A sneak peak at what to expect at Daikin Festival. It kicks off at 6:30 at Point Mallard. Completely free including food and drinks! @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/K8uL8rSZ70— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) May 5, 2023
"I would have never done this outside of being and working here," Daikin employee Kelly Madden said.
She and her coworker Amanda Wyrick say playing the Taiko drums is a great experience that gives them a greater appreciation to Japanese culture and their coworkers.
"It's just a whole art. It's like a form of art. And it's very fun to do it with all of our friends," Madden said.
"You can see how much it means to them when we take it seriously. You know, like she said the art of it," Wyrick added.
It's a bond Broome feels when they're out performing, and a bond she hopes was made with the community.
"I'm honored. It is a really good opportunity for me to share and introduce my culture to the American folks," Broome said.