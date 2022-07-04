Humidity and Heat return this Independence Day

Did you miss the humidity? Well I don't think any of us did but nevertheless, it is back in full force this holiday with soaring high temperatures right along with it. Forecast highs are in the mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. Heat index values could near the 105 degree mark today, so staying hydrated outside today is very important.
A couple of thunderstorms will be possible once again today, but coverage is not as widespread as what we have seen in recent days. Any storms around should dissipate in time for fireworks tonight. Daily chances for storms continue all week with the highest coverage expected Saturday. High temperatures will continue to hover into the mid to upper 90s with some spots potentially coming close to 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, stray afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5 MPH.