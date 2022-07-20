Humidity and heat are back in full swing

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 AM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday*
Another long North Alabama heat wave begins today. Forecast highs are in the upper 90s over the next seven days with feels like temperatures reaching 105 degrees each afternoon. Take extra heat precautions when you are outside during the peak heat hours of the day. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.
The humidity is back in full swing with dew point temperatures in the mid-70s and feeling oppressive and very muggy.
Spotty showers are possible today mainly for areas east of I-65 and north of the Tennessee River, but most stay dry. Another round of showers and storms is expected Thursday. Some storms tomorrow afternoon could produce damaging winds, but the higher severe weather threat is just to our south. Outside of a stray pop up storm, the weekend looks dry and very hot.
WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers this morning, sunny and hot afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers near sunrise. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.