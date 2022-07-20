 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows
in the mid 70s tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Humidity and heat are back in full swing

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 AM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday*

Another long North Alabama heat wave begins today. Forecast highs are in the upper 90s over the next seven days with feels like temperatures reaching 105 degrees each afternoon. Take extra heat precautions when you are outside during the peak heat hours of the day. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.

The humidity is back in full swing with dew point temperatures in the mid-70s and feeling oppressive and very muggy.

Dangerous Heat Returns

Spotty showers are possible today mainly for areas east of I-65 and north of the Tennessee River, but most stay dry. Another round of showers and storms is expected Thursday. Some storms tomorrow afternoon could produce damaging winds, but the higher severe weather threat is just to our south. Outside of a stray pop up storm, the weekend looks dry and very hot.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers this morning, sunny and hot afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers near sunrise. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

