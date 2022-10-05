Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man

Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson.
Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip that led investigators near the town of Susan Moore in Blount County. That's where they found the remains, which were later confirmed to be Denson's.
The sheriff's office thanked the Susan Moore Police Department, Susan Moore Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff's Office, Blount County Coroner's Office and Marshall County District Attorney's Office for their assistance in recovering Denson's body.
The investigation remains active. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said more details will be released as they become available.