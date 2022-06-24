Human Life Protection Act now in full effect in Alabama

Years after it was signed, the Human Life Protection Act is in full effect in Alabama.
This comes after a judge granted an emergency motion Friday afternoon to get rid of the injunction against the state's abortion ban.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed the act into law back in 2019 but the injunction prevented it from being enforced.
But now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, states have the right to put restrictions on abortion access or ban them completely.
Alabama's Human Life Protection Act makes it illegal for anyone to perform abortion unless the pregnant person's health is at serious risk.
"Now that that’s been overturned, there is no reason, as the court has acknowledged today, that states don’t have the ability to regulate this issue, which Alabama has done through the act of its legislature," said Steve Marshall, Alabama attorney general.
The Human Life Protection Act makes it a Class A felony for any medical professional to perform an abortion in the state of Alabama. Doctors who violate the law could spend decades in prison.
Ivey said she was proud to see Roe v. Wade overturned and the state law in effect.
"This afternoon, the federal court did for the state of Alabama what the U.S. Supreme Court did for the entire nation: It returned the decision-making authority to the proper body," Ivey said.
