Human DNA can now be pulled from thin air or a footprint on the beach. Here's what that could mean

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson and central Madison Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Skyline, or 16 miles east of Moores Mill, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Pleasant Groves and Paint Rock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH