Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl stop by Huntsville for Auburn Ambush

The Auburn Tigers were in town on Thursday night for Auburn Ambush.
Ambush is a chance for fans from the north Alabama area to come out for a meet and greet of the Auburn athletics department.
Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl, Johnnie Harris and athletic director John Cohen were all in the Rocket City tonight for the annual event.
Ambush is also an opportunity for Auburn to give back to the community and help raise scholarship funds for future auburn students.
For head basketball coach Bruce Pearl he's been busy in Madison County. The Tigers this offseason have added both former UAH player Chaney Johnson and Buckhorn high school alumni Denver Jones.