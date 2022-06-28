HSC hosts 7 on 7 tournament at Milton Frank Stadium

The high school football season is less than seven weeks away from starting. High School teams across the state have already begun to prepare for the new season as passing leagues take center during summer workouts.
Today at Milton Frank Stadium 15 local high school teams competed in a tournament in some friendly competition.
The teams that participated included: Huntsville, Grissom, Lee, Sparkman, Mae Jemison, Madison County, Randolph, Westminster Christian, St. John Paul II, Buckhorn, Hartselle, Decatur, Bob Jones, Austin and Hoover High School.
Sparkman High School officially won Tuesday's event but most coaches told WAAY31 that this event was just all about learning.