HPD: Suspect arrested in cocaine, meth drug bust

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) recovered 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in a recent drug bust.
Huntsville Police say NADTF with the assistance of the Port of Huntsville Police Department seized approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 pounds of cocaine from 28-year-old Mark Saint Jules Dolce after he returned from out of state.
An extensive investigation, across several states, revealed his participation in distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine across the North Alabama area, HPD says.
The cocaine has a street value of $700,000 and the methamphetamine has a street value of $2,268,000.
Dolce is facing trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine charges.
He is being held at the Madison County Jail.
Police say federal charges are expected.
Huntsville Police also say more arrests are anticipated.