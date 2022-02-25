HPD officer charged with DUI pleads not guilty, bench trial set

The Huntsville Police Officer charged with driving under the influence earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.
Taylor Stegall, 31, submitted the not guilty plea earlier this week.
Right now, Stegall is free on bond and on administrative duties, according to HPD.
A bench trial is set for May 24 at 1:30 p.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Taylor Stegall after a two-vehicle crash 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ready Section Road and Scott Road, about 7 miles north of Toney in Madison County.
Stegall was also recognized with an "Officer of the Year" award in 2017 for the North Precinct.