HPD holds hiring event as deadline to apply quickly approaches

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 7.9 feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

HPD holds hiring event as deadline to apply quickly approaches

HPD meet and greet

HPD 'meet-and-greet' hiring event.

 By Nicole Zedeck

Huntsville Police Department wants you to join their squad!

HPD held a 'meet-and-greet' hiring event Wednesday night, as a chance for potential applicants to see what their future could look like.

"If law enforcement is something that interests you, SWAT might be a dream of mine and I want to talk to someone that's experienced, that's done that. And that may push me over the edge like, yeah, this is what I want to do for the rest of my career," says recruiting officer Paul Nordan.

A career in law enforcement is no easy task.

"We look for certain type of individuals, people with a commitment to be a servant. That's what we are, to serve the people of this great town," says interim Chief Kirk Giles.

That is what Justin Underwood is hoping to do. "I love helping people. I wanted to join the military so this is one thing that's close to being in the military for me," he says.

He already submitted his application, but was eager to gain new insight after speaking to officers.

"I was getting a few tips and tricks for the academy," says Underwood.

"It's very encouraging, we didn't know what type of turnout we would have," says Giles.

He says it has been a struggle to recruit new officers.

"You have COVID which has been an issue. We've had the previous sentiment against law enforcement in general over the last few years. On top of that, you got all these other companies, different fields that are trying to hire people on the same level we are," explains Giles.

Competition is fierce with every industry looking to hire, but the chief says if you want to make a difference in your community, that is the reason to join the squad.

Nordan says HPD has already had 300-400 applicants, and they are only looking to fill 50 positions. However, many people are weeded out during the intense, 10-step hiring process, so they need as many applicants as they can get.

The deadline to apply is April 1st. You can find more details here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com