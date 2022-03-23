HPD holds hiring event as deadline to apply quickly approaches

Huntsville Police Department wants you to join their squad!
HPD held a 'meet-and-greet' hiring event Wednesday night, as a chance for potential applicants to see what their future could look like.
"If law enforcement is something that interests you, SWAT might be a dream of mine and I want to talk to someone that's experienced, that's done that. And that may push me over the edge like, yeah, this is what I want to do for the rest of my career," says recruiting officer Paul Nordan.
A career in law enforcement is no easy task.
"We look for certain type of individuals, people with a commitment to be a servant. That's what we are, to serve the people of this great town," says interim Chief Kirk Giles.
That is what Justin Underwood is hoping to do. "I love helping people. I wanted to join the military so this is one thing that's close to being in the military for me," he says.
He already submitted his application, but was eager to gain new insight after speaking to officers.
"I was getting a few tips and tricks for the academy," says Underwood.
"It's very encouraging, we didn't know what type of turnout we would have," says Giles.
He says it has been a struggle to recruit new officers.
"You have COVID which has been an issue. We've had the previous sentiment against law enforcement in general over the last few years. On top of that, you got all these other companies, different fields that are trying to hire people on the same level we are," explains Giles.
Competition is fierce with every industry looking to hire, but the chief says if you want to make a difference in your community, that is the reason to join the squad.
Nordan says HPD has already had 300-400 applicants, and they are only looking to fill 50 positions. However, many people are weeded out during the intense, 10-step hiring process, so they need as many applicants as they can get.
The deadline to apply is April 1st. You can find more details here.