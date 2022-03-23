HPD holds hiring event as deadline to apply quickly approaches

Weather Alert

...Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on Brownsboro Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.9 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 01/03/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&